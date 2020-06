LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple Yellow Rocket restaurants will be stopping their services on Sunday.

Thos restaurants include:

Heights Taco and Tamale

Big Orange

ZaZa’s

Local Lime

Lost 40 Brewing

According to a Facebook post made by ZAZA this “day of pause during a time of civil discourse will be dedicated to listening and learning.”

They are making time for their employees to engage in community events and to reflect on this historic moment.

