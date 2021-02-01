Groundhog Day means six weeks left of Girl Scout cookies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Regardless of whether the groundhog sees his shadow Tuesday, February 2 means there are still six-weeks left of Girl Scout Cookies.

Girl Scouts across Arkansas began taking pre-orders for cookies on January 8 and now in-person booth sales begin on Friday, February 12.

“We’re so excited to get back out there knowing that we’ve done the planning and put things in place to make this year’s Cookie Program successful, safe, and most importantly, an incredible learning experience for our girls,” said Dawn Prasifka, President and CEO of the Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. “Girl Scouts are about so much more than cookies. While many businesses struggled to adapt over the past year, our girls got to work. They adapted, innovated and thought outside of the box and that’s what we’ll continue to do for this year’s Cookie Program so we can inspire and prepare tomorrow’s female leaders for whatever comes their way.”

This season, Girl Scout cookie booths will be back at locations across the region with safety protocols in place, but that’s not the only way to fulfill those cookie cravings. Local Girl Scouts are already busy preparing virtual cookie booths on social media, drive-through locations or even their own personal websites to take orders online and have cookies shipped directly to customers’ doors. The proceeds from every purchase stay local with the troop customers order from and help girls as young as five-years-old embrace their entrepreneurial spirits.

So what’s the best way to order Girl Scout cookies this year? Contact a Girl Scout you know and order from them directly or ask for their personal Digital Cookie® platform link to order online and have the cookies shipped to you.

If you don’t know a local Girl Scout, look for a local Cookie Program booth starting February 12 or visit GirlScoutsDiamonds.org and enter your ZIP code to find a cook booth near you. There’s even the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on IOS and Android!