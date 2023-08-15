SEARCY, Ark. – Officials broke ground on a new library in Searcy Tuesday.

Many came out to celebrate the start of construction on the Janett and Larry Crain Memorial Library on Skyline Drive.

The new library will feature a teen library and a children’s program room, as well as a small business and career center to provide resources to those looking to start their own business or find a new career.

Fundraising committee chair Jan Smith explained the impact of the new library for the community.

“We’ll have more computers more access to internet, study rooms and meeting rooms,” Smith said. “It’s just going to be a whole new world for the people of Searcy.”

Officials said nearly half of the money used to make the library a reality was raised with help from the community, including a $2 million gift from Larry Crain in memory of his wife Janett. Larry passed away a few months later.

The Janett and Larry Crain Memorial Library is set to complete by this time next year.