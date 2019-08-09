Griffin visits SWAR teachers, says gubernatorial run should be no surprise

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin gave teachers in Texarkana, Ark. a pep talk on Thursday, telling them how important they are in the lives of their students. Griffin also talked to NBC 6 about his aspirations to run for governor in 2022.



The race is a few years away, but Griffin said people are already asking him if he’s running for the state’s top office. “I was asked by a reporter whether I’m running for governor, and I am. I do plan to run for governor.”



Griffin is in his second term as lieutenant governor. He calls his plans a natural progression. “I think it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. We have 10 Republican governors now who used to be lieutenant governors.”



On Thursday, the father of three talked to hundreds of teachers attending the Project-Based Learning Arkansas Institute. “In many cases, in most cases, you’re with our kids more than we are. And, you are for many kids, the only source … of learning or encouragement.”



Fifth-grade teacher Jeffery Ladd attended the event. He said project-based learning makes a big difference for kids because it’s hands-on. “It’s not so much textbook, it’s more resource, documents and technology.”



TASD Superintendent Becky Kesler added that project-based learning helps kids think creatively. “They research, they work together, they collaborate and it’s just a totally different way of thinking. It’s what they’re gonna use in real life.”



As for the office of lieutenant governor, Griffin said he loves his current job and will have a lot more to say about his political future later.

