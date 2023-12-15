GREENBRIER, Ark. – The Greenbrier community is mourning the loss of a young man known to many, a 24-year-old who drowned Sunday while duck hunting in Oklahoma.

Jackson Williams, a 2017 graduate of Greenbrier High School was supposed to be walking to get his master’s from Oklahoma State University Friday.

Instead, his family is planning his funeral.

As a mother grips the photos of her son, she holds tight to the love she has now lost.

“All I could do was pray, ‘God please don’t take my baby,'” Jackson’s mother Karen Williams said.

Jackson Williams was an avid duck hunter, musician, and cowboy.

“He picked up duck hunting, he always wanted to duck hunt, duck hunting became his life,” Williams said. “He loved it all, rodeo, hunting, fishing, school, everything.”

On Sunday, the Oklahoma Game Wardens made a post that Jackson drowned in Sooner Lake while duck hunting after slipping into a hole.

“He went underwater, and he came back up once and he went underwater again and they weren’t able to find him,” Williams stated.

Now the photos, prized animals on the wall, and moments to remember big celebrations, leave behind a legacy that will mark the community.

“To leave a footprint, to leave a footprint that you would never forget him,” Williams said.

The visitation is set for this Sunday and the funeral will be Monday afternoon.