Greenbrier man dies from COVID-19 hours before community planned to pray for him

GREENBRIER, Ark.— It was an unexpected goodbye at Baptist Health in Conway after a Greenbrier man died suddenly from COVID-19.

The community planned to meet Friday outside of Joe Hill’s window to pray for his recovery. However, his family got a call from the hospital that he died.

“Went from good– to bad– to worse– to good,” said Hill’s daughter, Krystal Hill.

She says it has been a rollercoaster since December after her father was diagnosed with COVID-19. Krystal says her dad began experiencing flu-like symptoms and was hospitalized shortly after.

“My birthday is right around the corner and I just kept telling myself, he is going to wake up and that is going to be my birthday present,” said Krystal.

Krystal says things were looking up Friday morning as the community planned to gather outside of his hospital but she says life had other plans.

“At 10:50 I get the call that there was nothing they could do,” said Krystal.

Instead of the community praying for her father’s healing, she says they all gathered to pray for her family in front of the hospital.

“Prayer in numbers– it works wonders,” said Krystal.

While it wasn’t the prayer they had planned, she says it was the one they needed in this moment.