GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Gravette Fire and Police departments honored first responders who lost their lives on 9/11 in a remembrance tribute today.

The fire department honored the 343 fallen firefighters with 1 minute of lights, 1 minute of sirens, 1 minute of silence, and 43 seconds of salute.

The police department honored the 60 fallen officers with 60 seconds of lights and salute.