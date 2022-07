LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fires alongside Arkansas roadways continue to keep firefighters busy.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon fires broke out alongside Interstate 530 northbound six miles south of Little Rock.

The first caused traffic to back-up along the interstate as multiple fire units worked to douse the flames.

No cause for the fire has been announced, but due to the high heat and drought conditions throughout the state, 51 Arkansas counties have now instated burn bans.