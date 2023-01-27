GRANT COUNTY, Ark. – Troopers with the Arkansas State Police and deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man.

According to troopers, the missing man is Raymond Lee Robbins.

Robbins was last seen on the 100 block of Grant 270084 in Poyen. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and black shoes.

Troopers said that Robbins may be traveling in a white GMC Sierra.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Raymond Lee Robbins is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 870-942-2101.