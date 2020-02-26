Grant County murder still unsolved six months later

GRANT COUNTY, Ark. – The August 2019 murder of a local man is still unsolved six months later.

On Wednesday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) held a news conference to share details about the investgation into the shooting death of Keith Bailey, 37.

Bailey was found dead inside a camper trailer on Grant 9, a short distance west of Hwy. 167 South just outside the Sheridan city limits on Aug. 23.

Sheriff Ray Vance told reporters that forensic evidence, including ballistic evidence was recovered at the scene.

He says two persons of interest have stopped cooperating with investigators.

“We are still waiting for what we consider key evidence to be evaluated,” he said. “We still believe that someone knows something and will do the right thing by coming forward to assist us in furthering this investigation.

The sheriff said the camper trailer where Bailey’s body was found was his temporary home. The GCSO says it was situated between two mobile homes.

“We encourage everyone to recall that date and time and consider whether or not they can recall anything that could be related to this investigation,” the sheriff said.