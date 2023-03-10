GRANT COUNTY, Ark. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man missing since Wednesday, March 8.

According to deputies, Michael O’marrah was last seen leaving his home Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., he was last seen traveling west out of Grant County.

Deputies say his girlfriend then reported him missing on Friday. He is thought to be traveling in a red Ford Taurus with Arkansas license plate AIU 46S.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Officer at 870-942-5039 or Grant County Dispatch at 870-942-2101.