Grandmother remembers grandson last seen after Thanksgiving 8 years ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lucas Prassas went missing from his apartment in 2013. He was 20 years old at the time.

His grandmother Audrey Waldo remembers the day vividly.

“It was the day after Thanksgiving was the last time I saw him, came over to eat the day after, had a nice big meal, he was tired. I said, ‘why don’t you stay?’ He didn’t want to stay and I went to check on him a day or two later and he was gone,” she recalls.

Waldo said her grandson was an adventurous, fun-loving guy.

“Just brilliant, incredibly good looking, funny, warm, he was interesting, he was funny, he was smart, he was fun,” Waldo gushed.

She raised Lucas since he was three years old and she said he was her person. Not having him around, especially during the holidays, the past eight years is a constant emotional battle for her.

“I could live the rest of my life and go in peace if I knew Luke was alive as it is I live in constant turmoil, constant agony,” Waldo said.

She said after authority leads ran dry she still pursued the case by any means. She called local hospitals where she thought he may be at, she checked in with old friends in Chicago, and she tried to envision where he may possible go.

“I did everything. I’m involved with the national center, I’ve done everything I know of to do and if there’s anything I haven’t done it’s because I don’t know about it. And I’m not letting it stop!” Waldo exclaimed.

It’s been eight years now and Waldo said he hope has faded over the years, but the hope is still there until she is told otherwise.

“I don’t have a lot of hope but I don’t have no hope either because nothing has been recovered,” Waldo explained.

She hopes someone out there will have the key tidbit of information on her grandson’s whereabouts. But until then she will continue to search and keep her grandson’s name, Lucas Prassas, at the forefront of anyone who is listening.

“As long as I think there’s a possibility my boy is alive, I will keep this story alive. This is everything to me, everything to me. I’d give up everyday for the rest of my life and if there’s other lives, I’d give them up too, just to have my boy back,” Waldo said.