LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock school district celebrates its first high school built in more than 50 years.

Today was the grand opening and virtual tour of Little Rock Southwest High School.

The 390,000 square foot facility has larger classrooms, a 1,200 seat auditorium and an arena sized gymnasium.

More than 2,200 students will attend Southwest high school; which will serve McClellan, J.A. Fair, and about 300 Hall High school students.

School begins august 24th.