LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Last month, KARK reported on a growing graffiti problem on Little Rock buildings and I-630. Since that time, ARDOT crews have cleaned many areas in the city, but a stretch near the Mississippi Ave. exit remains full of graffiti.

Dewey Gentry has lived in a home nearby for nearly 50 years.

“We’ve seen a lot of changes,” Gentry said. “The interstate was not here at the time.”

Gentry said he first noticed the graffiti while on a walk, and his reaction was confusion rather than being bothered.

“It’s been kind of a mystery to people in the neighborhood as to how it could’ve been done,” Gentry said.

ARDOT could not provide any new details Thursday. Last month, a spokesperson said crews continue to clean graffiti off only for taggers to return and vandalize the same areas again. The result has been costly and time-consuming.

“We can’t be everywhere. We can’t see everything,” said ARDOT spokesperson Dave Parker. “Help from the public is always welcomed.”



Gentry said people have a simple question: how could somebody get up there and do this without being caught?

“I don’t know,” Gentry said. “It’s a strange world we live in.”