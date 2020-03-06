Governor’s new budget includes $2.6 million increase for Arkansas Department of Corrections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A day after the Governor proposed his $5.8 billion budget ahead of the fiscal session the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) secretary Wendy Kelly briefed lawmakers on the strides taken by the department.

The governor’s budget includes a $2.6 million increase for the ADC. The department plans to use that money to open up more beds. She also spoke to other continued improvements.

From Department of Consolidation, Human Resources Efficiency, the openings of beds, medical and mental health services are among just a few. Kelly said across the board, success can be attributed to one thing…

“The biggest thing that has come from all this is the improved communication, we are working together meeting together, i’m blessed to have the people I do, it is truly a great thing,” said Kelly.

One thing State Senator Bob Ballinger wanted addressed was ADC employees receiving overtime pay in a timely manner, rather than over time.

Something Kelly said she was willing to look at given the funding was available.