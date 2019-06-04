Governor tours flooding in Jefferson County Video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. - Water continues to rise as officials in Jefferson County expect the Arkansas River to crest in their area on Thursday.

The waters continue to approach rooftops of homes and paralyze machinery in the Island Harbor community, which is one of the areas Gov. Asa Hutchinson toured during his visit to Jefferson County on Tuesday.

"As soon as that water starts diminishing, the critical thing is to get a good damage assessment for our report to the president," Hutchinson said during a meeting with county and city leaders.

Hutchinson said on Tuesday he expects to have a report done by the end of the week, which he thinks could play a role in obtaining federal assistance for individuals in Arkansas.

As of Tuesday, emergency federal assistance was only available for governmental agencies.

Since river flooding began last week, authorities estimate about 500 homes have been affected by the flooding in the Jefferson County area alone.

"Just pretty stressful." Bucky Maynard says.

Maynard has lived in the Island Harbor neighborhood since 1980. For the first time, he was forced to evacuate his home. He says some water has come into his home. He left behind furniture stacked on cinder blocks.

"It's just hard trying to stay with other people and keep the house dry."

Jefferson County officials have opened up emergency shelters in the Pine Bluff and Wright areas, according to authorities.

When asked where the current flooding ranks as an impactful event in Hutchinson's time as governor, he responded: "Number 1."