Governor Hutchison testified on how state has handled COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The governor was pretty busy today, also testifying remotely before the house commerce subcommittee on how the state has handled COVID.

Governor Hutchinson said he’s often asked why Arkansas didn’t issue a shelter in place order.

He says that would have caused more people to lose their jobs and more businesses to close, he didn’t feel it would significantly stop the spread of the virus.

“So instead, we doubled down on our message to encourage social distancing guidelines. To wash their hands and wear a mask in public. I trusted citizens of my state to act responsibly in their personal choices and they did. Of course, there were a few outliers. “

The governor says it’s been effective. Initial projections show the state losing 10-percent of its sales tax revenue… but Hutchinson says we’re down less than 5 percent.