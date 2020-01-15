Governor Hutchinson tours Harrison’s Hillcrest Home, recognizes Harrison Youth’s Volunteerism for America’s Seniors

HARRISON, Ark. (News release) — Today, Governor Asa Hutchinson, along with other Arkansas dignitaries, toured Hillcrest Home nursing facility and recognized Harrison native Ruby Kate Chitsey for her volunteer efforts on behalf of American seniors. Chitsey, 12, is the founder of Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fulfilling wishes for elderly Americans.

“During Ruby Kate’s visit to my office at the Capitol last spring, she told me that her hobby is kindness. I thought that’s a hobby we all should take up,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “Ruby Kate has taught us by example how simple acts of generosity and thoughtfulness can truly improve the lives of others. Ruby Kate is a great ambassador for Arkansas, and it was a joy for me to recognize her today for her vision, her heart, and her volunteerism that has made life better for thousands.”

Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents was founded last year after Chitsey began visiting with nursing home residents and asking a simple question — “If you had three wishes ….” Chitsey has since been nationally recognized for her efforts to raise awareness and funds for 1.5 million seniors. In just its first year, Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents has fulfilled more than 2,500 wishes to the elderly that they serve, largely some 975,000 residents who are subsisting on stipends as low as $40 per month. Her board is comprised of fellow kid activists committed to bringing joy to the lives of seniors living in nursing homes across America.

Hutchinson, along with state Sen. Scott Flippo (R-Bull Shoals), state Rep. Ron McNair (R-Alpena), and Arkansas Health Care Association (AHCA) Executive Director Rachel Bunch toured Hillcrest Home’s residential nursing facility that provides a range of services from therapeutic care to physical therapy, speech therapy, psychological services and more. Governor Hutchinson presented Chitsey with a certificate of recognition for her service to Arkansas seniors.

“It’s truly remarkable to see such compassionate volunteerism in our younger generation,” Bunch said. “I know that Ruby, along with her kid board of directors, as well as the adults who have supported her foundation, have truly warmed the hearts of the seniors that have been touched by this organization.”

To learn more about Chitsey and Three Wishes for Ruby’s residents, visit 3wishes.global.