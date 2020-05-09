Governor Hutchinson provides COVID-19 update, large indoor venues allowed to open to 33% capacity May 18 with submitted plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 90 with 3,984 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a May 9 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

Active cases at one point were over 1,400 and now at a little over 800 cases.

Dr. Smith commented on large indoor venues/casinos and they will be allowed to open to 33% capacity allowed with plan submitted on May 18.

92,000 unemployment checks went out last Monday with next Monday having over 100,000 checks sent out.

173 of the new cases were from Federal Correctional in Forrest City. CDC tests which had been delayed are now in the system.

There are 64 hospitalizations, 13 on ventilators, 3,057 recoveries