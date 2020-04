LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Arkansas is home to 16 species of turtle, but only two are land dwellers — the three-toed box turtle and the ornate box turtle. Box turtles are the only turtles in North America with a flexible hinge on their belly to close the front and rear halves of the shell tightly like a “box.”

The three-toed box turtle is found statewide in grassland and woodland habitats and is the most frequently encountered of the two species. The ornate box turtle is limited to prairie remnants in a formerly wider distribution in the Arkansas River Valley ecoregion, northwestern Arkansas, and the Grand Prairie region of the Delta. Both species have a high-domed shell and average about 5 inches long as adults. Three-toed box turtles are a uniform yellowish-brown and some individuals have radiating black markings on the upper shell (carapace), while the belly (plastron) is a uniform yellowish tan. Three-toed box turtles get their name for having only three toes on their hind feet. The ornate box turtle gets its name for the ornate yellow markings on the upper and lower shells against a black background.