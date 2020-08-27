Gov. Hutchinson announces additional 700 slots to be added to developmental disability waiver program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday an additional 700 slots will be added to the developmental disability waiver program.

The additional slots will come from money accumulated from a premium tax from the Provider-Led Arkansas Shared Savings Entity (PASSE).

The governor said this means 700 people will be evaluated and given home and community-based services.

Hutchinson said this program allows Arkansans with disabilities to receive services that can help them live in the community and gain some level of independence.

Slots will be available on December 1, according to Division of Developmental Disabilities Services Director Melissa Stone. According to Stone, it will serve the first 600 people in order that they were approved and signed up.

Governor Hutchinson said of those on the waiting list, 2,008 have been independently accessed to PASSE are qualified and will receive services, just not as much as they would with a waiver.

Governor Hutchinson said there are currently about 3,500 individuals on the waiting list.

Hutchinson said the average wait time is too long.

According to the governor, the waiver program serves about 4,800.

The governor said it has been a priority for him to increase services to those on a disability waiting list.

In 2016, Arkansas used money from the tobacco settlement to add an additional 500 slots.

Division of Developmental Disabilities Services Director Melissa Stone said it took three years to implement services to the 500 families.

Stone says they continue to need providers to serve clients and are developing a new provider type.

According to Stone, they are looking for ways to serve the 700 quicker.

In 2017, a law was passed to create PASSE.

The governor said the premium tax with PASSE has accumulated to $15 million.

Governor Hutchinson said this will have to go before the legislature.

