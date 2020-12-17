Governor Hutchinson, task force on law enforcement to present final report Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A task force formed in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd to address policing issues in Arkansas is set to give its final report Thursday.

The Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas (TASLEA) will submit its final report to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

According to the governor’s office, the final TASLEA report will have specific recommendations for the next legislative season.

Governor Hutchinson created the task force on June 9 to review law enforcement training and policy, processes for accountability, community policing, and create and implement a statewide database for complaints about officers.

Members of the task force are chair Fred Weatherspoon- deputy director of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. Jami Cook- Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Scott Hamilton- CEO of the Urban League of Arkansas, Rosa Velazquez- Lead advocate for Arkansas United, Jimmy Warren- Citizen advocate from Conway, Tim Campbell- protest organizer, Scott Bradley- Executive Director of the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association, Percy Wilburn- Former Chief of Police in Lake Village and the vice-chairman on the Commission of Law Enforcement Standards, Shirley Washington- Mayor of Pine Bluff, James Sanders- Mayor of Blytheville, Tim Helder- Sheriff of Washington County, and KenDrell Collins- Assistant Federal Public Defender.

