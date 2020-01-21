Governor Hutchinson speaks at Mosaic Templar’s Cultural Center for ‘MLK Challenge’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson spoke today at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center for it’s annual ‘MLK Challenge’.

It challenges kids between the ages of 12 and 18 to get out and spend the day serving in the community.

Governor Hutchinson spoke about how important it is for people of all ages to get out in the community and continue the legacy Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. created.

“Today was very exciting. I got to help out with kids at the center, and got to help them paint and learn different materials and stuff,” said Savion Phillips, a student at Lisa Academy.

The ‘MLK Challenge’ is something the center host every year, you can learn more about it by visiting their website here.