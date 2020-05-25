Governor Hutchinson honoring Veterans on Memorial Day

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On this Memorial Day, Governor Hutchinson is honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

He spoke at an event at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.

“It is important that we sacrifice today to honor their sacrifice because without their sacrifice out country would be totally different today and the world would be changed and not for the better,” said Governor Hutchinson.

He says although we’re living through a pandemic he’s glad Arkansas did not cancel the important ceremony. The event also featured a flyover of World War II-era planes by the commemorative Air Force.