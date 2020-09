LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson joined with a group of dignitaries and local citizens on Wednesday to open Tech Depot.

Tech Depot is an information technology apprenticeship academy in Newport. It will offer IT training for people who are employed as apprentices to Arkansas companies and will further the recommendation of Governor Hutchinson’s Blue Ribbon Commission to increase technology skills and jobs in Arkansas.

