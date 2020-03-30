Governor Hutchinson announcing $45 million of COVID-19 fund going towards procurement

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Just last week the General Assembly created the COVID-19 fund to allow the governor to address holes in the budget because of the coronavirus, and he’s putting it to use today.

Today Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that $45 million dollars from that fund will go towards the procurement of more PPE for nurses, doctors, and first responders.

The governor also said the state will be getting $1.2 billion dollars in federal money to help mitigate costs due to COVID-19.

Now Arkansas cannot use this as a budget hole filler, but it must be used for COVID-19 specific items such as, PPE, ventilators, things of that nature and the governor has put together a 15 person steering committee to help recommend how to spend that.

“We have to allocate those funds in advance in order to be able to get in the supply chain and we’re looking at not just what we need tomorrow and 30 days but we have to look at what we need 60 days down the road,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Now they don’t believe they will get all that money at once, but it must be allocated within 30 days and will last until the end of the year.

The State Parks also announced several items. They are closing all visitor centers, bathhouses, museums, lodges, and only limiting campgrounds to RVs. They are moving to a contactless check-in system for campgrounds. They say it’s good to be out, but to just maintain social distancing.