Governor Hutchinson announces some communities and school sports teams can resume starting June 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The governor also announced Thursday some community and school team sports can resume with restrictions starting June 1.

This pertains to kindergarten through twelfth grade.

It does not include intercollegiate sports. The governor said that will be a separate conversation.

Tickets must be purchased online.

Team practice and competition are prohibited for close-contact sports like basketball, wrestling, football, volleyball, soccer and martial arts. The governor said close-contact sports will be revisited.

Individual practice with a player’s own equipment is permitted.

Conditioning and training is okay with a limited group size and distancing.

Cheerleading and dance may practice under gym directive restrictions.

Practice and competition is allowed for limited-contact team sports like baseball, softball, track, gymnastics and swimming.

State officials suggest physical distancing whenever possible.

Officials say an athlete should use their own equipment. Shared equipment must be disinfected.

Participation is discouraged if a person is 65 years or older or has any health issues.

Officials say to physical distance except during active sports activity.

Athletes, coaches and staff should be asked about fever, symptoms and exposure.

Officials say coaches and staff should have their temperature checked.

Face coverings are required for anyone 10 years or older.

Athletes can remove their face covering while actively participating in their sport.

Coaches and staff must wear masks at all times.

Showers are prohibited and locker rooms should only be used for storage, according to officials.

Equipment and facilities should frequently be sanitized.

Avoid huddles, high fives or any other non-sport related contact.

State officials say the directive for gyms applies to training facilities.

Directive for venues and dining apply to the athletic event facilities, officials say.

The governor also said the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website is secure and is operational as of Wednesday.

The governor said as of noon Thursday, over 15,000 claimants were emailed that they can get their weekly claims.

According to the governor, 5,854 have entered their weekly claims and 3,975 people had payments sent out Wednesday night. The money could be in the claimant’s account Thursday night or Friday morning.

The governor said 1,879 people had requested debit cards and they will be sent out soon.