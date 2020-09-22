Governor Hutchinson announces Halloween will not be canceled

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- During the weekly COVID-19 news briefing Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Halloween will not be canceled.

Governor Hutchinson said Tuesday he has received letters from young people asking him, “Please don’t cancel Halloween”.

Hutchinson said he cannot cancel Halloween.

The governor said if people wear their masks and social distance, everyone should be good.

Governor Hutchinson said he will have more to say about Halloween as we get closer to the date.

