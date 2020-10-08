Governor Hutchinson aims to set aside $4.2M for short-term rental assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The CARES Act Steering Committee recommended a request from Governor Asa Hutchinson to set aside over $4.2 million for short-term rental assistance.

Governor Hutchinson feels it would help all parts of the housing hierarchy saying, “To be able to make their rent payment. It helps the tenant, it helps the landlord, it helps the mortgage to be paid.”

Democratic State Representative Frederick Love, who also works for the Pulaski County Housing Agency, says this is a step in the right direction for Arkansans who need help as the federal government is at a standstill.

Love said, “I applaud the governor for what he’s doing and working with us to ensure that Arkansans that are renting are getting assistance.”

Applicants will have to qualify for this assistance and the availability will be until the end of 2020. Governor Hutchinson hopes this will allow for those are behind to catch up, “Come January all the bills become due and you can have foreclosures, you could have evictions at that time and that is not the solution. “

But Representative Love thinks more should be done saying, “Something is better than nothing but I believe that we’re going to need a larger, Arkansas stimulus package to address this one.”

Representative Love also believes this and other Covid-19 related issues will have to be addressed during the General Session next year. “I don’t think this economic crisis is just going to end come January.

I think we’re going to really have to put some thought in how do we really stabilize Arkansas families,” he said.

The Governor estimates this will help 3,500 households in Arkansas.

This funding must still be approved by the Legislature.