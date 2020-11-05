LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to speak at the state’s livestreamed Veterans Day event Wednesday, November 11.
The event will be held at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, but is closed to the public.
To watch the livestream of the event, visit the Department of Veterans Affairs Facebook page.
LATEST POSTS:
- Governor Asa Hutchinson to speak at Veterans Day event
- Dozens of Trump backers swarm vote centers in Michigan, Arizona
- Razorback Recruits in Action Around State Tonight, Friday
- Nintendo’s profit soars as pandemic has people playing games
- Judge wants US postmaster to answer questions on delay in ballot sweep