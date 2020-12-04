Governor Asa Hutchinson announces intent to grant executive clemency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Hutchinson announced today his intent to grant five pardons and one commutation. Additionally, 63 clemency requests were denied, which included requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Edward Z. Barnett (Pine Bluff): Possession of Stolen Property (Felony) (CR-74-508), Aggravated Assault (D Felony) (CR-82-91-1), Felon in Possession of a firearm (D Felony) (CR 82-340-2), and Possession of a Controlled Substance: Cocaine (C Felony) (CR-90-648-1).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1975 – Jefferson County, 1983 – Jefferson County, and 1991 – Jefferson County) the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no subsequent Arkansas felonies. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Kevin Hunt (Little Rock): Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony) (CR 90-20906), Fleeing (Misdemeanor) (CR 94-004064), and Refusal to Submit to Arrest (Misdemeanor) (CR 94-004065).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1991 – Pulaski County and 1994 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to the application.

Gary W. Johnson, Sr. (Quitman): Battery 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor) (02-1-26814).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – Lonoke County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jeremy Stephens (Russell): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 99-148).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2001 – Independence County), and the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Benjamin W. Thomas (Greenwood): Commercial Burglary (C Felony), Theft of Property (Reduced) (C Felony) (CR-2000-271), and Theft of Property (B Felony) (CR-2000-934).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2000 – Sebastian County and 2001 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following person:

Hattie Vanhoose Vance: Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver – Methamphetamine (Y Felony) (2006-87-1).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Hattie Vanhoose Vance, who was convicted in Sevier County in 2007 for the above offense, from 180 months in the Department of Correction to time served. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements, and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

