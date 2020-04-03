Governor Asa Hutchinson announces intent to grant executive clemency

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 10 pardons. An additional 38 clemency requests were denied and four had no action taken upon them.

These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences.

There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken. Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Cheung Chanthavong (Fort Smith): Aggravated Assault (D Felony)(CR 99-708).This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Mary L. Gaynor (Fort Smith): Overdraft (Felony) (CR-86-98), Theft by Deception (C Felony) (CR-86-265), Theft by Deception (Revocation) (C Felony) (CR-86-265), Overdraft (Revocation) (Felony) (CR-89-98), and Theft by Deception (C Felony) (CR 88-638).This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1986, 1987, and 1988– Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Justin R. Kelly (Fayetteville): Maintaining Drug Premises Near Drug Free Zone (B Felony), Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana < 10 lbs. (C Felony), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony)(CR 2004-1052).This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2005 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Charla Nofire (Cookson, OK): Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree (D Felony) (CR-99-836).This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Warren L. Pfeifer (Fort Smith): Carrying a Prohibited Weapon (Misdemeanor)(Case# 03-96-12737) and Fleeing (D Felony)(CR 97-51 G).This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1997 – Crawford County and Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Ivory Robinson, Jr (Marvell): Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Marijuana (C Felony)(CR 2002-154).This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Phillips County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Billy Storay (Little Rock): Theft by Receiving (Misdemeanor)(Case# 12281) and Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony)(CR 92-02605).This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1990 and 1992 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant’s request.

Bobby R. Walker, Jr (Little Rock): Theft by Receiving (Felony)(CR 92-445B) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)(CR 93-1400).This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1992 and 1993 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Douglas L. Walters (Malvern): Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (A Felony)(CR 96-34).This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1996 – Dallas County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Rodney Young (Corning): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Use (C Felony)(CR 97-21), Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony)(CR 98-10), and Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony)(CR 98-41).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1998 – Clay County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.