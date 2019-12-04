Governor Asa Hutchinson announces intent to grant executive clemency

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 11 pardons and one firearm rights only. An additional 41 clemency requests were denied and five had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Justin Ashlin (Alexander): Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver (C Felony)(CR 2007-003246).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (2007 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Nina R. Beleford (San Antonio, TX): Shoplifting less than $500 (Misdemeanor) (PBCRDIV2 99-20000001423), Criminal Attempt to Obtain Drugs by Fraud (D Felony) (CR 2002-4051), and Forgery 2nd Degree (C Felony) (CR 2003-2198).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1999 – Jefferson County and 2003 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Terry Carney (Deer): Battery 3rd Degree (A Misdemeanor)(Case# 000401-0-96), Manufacture of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana (C Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana (A Misdemeanor), and Possession of an Instrument of Crime (A Misdemeanor)(CR 95-21).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1996 – Newton County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Anthony W. Ebert (Broken Bow, OK): Possession of Meth, 2 counts (C Felony) (CR 97-7).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Little River County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Scott J. Foltz (Marion, AR): Attempted Possession of a Controlled Substance (A Felony) (CR-95-444) and Forgery 2nd Degree (C Felony) (CR-95-470).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1995– St. Francis County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Tina Finley Harbour (El Dorado): Violation of the Arkansas Hot Check Law (C Felony) (CR 93-186).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1993 – Union County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Charles Owens (Pine Bluff): Attempted Furnishing Prohibited Article (C Felony)(LCR 98-70-3).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1999 – Lincoln County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Michael Roberts (Alexander): Breaking or Entering (D Felony) and Theft of Property (B Felony) (CR 98-001417).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jeremy Tolbert (Little Rock): Theft by Receiving (C Felony)(CR 2006-001861).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Donald L. Willis (Austin, TX): of Breaking or Entering (D Felony) and Theft of Property (B Felony)(CR 2005-30-1).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Little River County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Willie J. Wilson (Carson, MS): Controlled Substance/Criminal Penalties-Possession of Meth (C Felony) and Fraud-Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony)(CR 2008-189).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2008 – Pope County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant the restoration of firearm rights only to the following person:

John F. Banks (Springdale): Possession of a Controlled Substance (U Felony) (CR 96-21-3), Possession of a Marijuana 3rd offense (C Felony) (CR 2007-166-2) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony)(CR 2007-166-2), Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine (C Felony) (CR 2007-176-2), Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana 3rd offense (C Felony) (CR 2007-176-2), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 2007-176-2).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1996 and 2007 – Hempstead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Hempstead County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.