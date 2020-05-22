Governor Asa Hutchinson addresses spike in cases this week

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At this afternoon’s press conference, the Governor breaking down the details of yesterday’s spike, saying that with contact tracing, over half of the positive results were tracked down, 24% of those were connected to the previous cases and 37 cases were spread among employees of some businesses.

Only 4 cases were connected to people going to restaurants or gyms since the reopening began. “Yesterday number that was a very high number that was 450 I believe It was, doctor smith tells me that they have traced already 61% of that number from yesterday. This is great news as to the enhanced capabilities of contacting and tracing, and knowing where these numbers are coming from”

With those testing results, the governor pushing ahead with reopening measures and hoping to keep unemployment numbers as low as they are compared to the national numbers.