Governor announces retail businesses can resume operations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lots of info was given today at the governor’s daily briefing. The biggest point he made today was emphasizing that Arkansas is open for business.

The governor said that all retail businesses can resume operation on Monday, now some may choose to stay closed but they have the go ahead to reopen, the only catch is bars will not be authorized yet and we will have a decision and timeline on that come Monday.

Governor Hutchinson said that despite never having issued a stay at home order lots of businesses have felt the pinch.

This is not a shift into phase two but merely a full go ahead for retail businesses to resume activity.

The governor said that it’s unlikely at this point that the state will back pedal from phase one but if things do change it will likely just extend the directives under phase one.

The governor emphasized the need to get back at it from business owners and employees alike.

“We recognize the need to work and make a living and we want to continue to the next phase but we have to be smart about it, it’s important to put it in perspective that while there are some restrictions out there all retail stores in Arkansas are open for business,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

It was also announced today that the east and west summit trails at Pinnacle Mountain state park will be reopened but only parking at the state park will be allowed, not the field across the road.

All three casinos’ plans to reopen have been approved by the state and they have also approved the concert for temple live on Monday.