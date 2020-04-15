Governor announces Medicaid has granted waiver to long term healthcare workers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Governor announced that healthcare workers in the state will finally be getting those bonuses he talked about weeks ago as the state’s Medicaid waiver was granted.

“But it does put them at risk and it covers those that are directly dealing with COVID-19 patients, but it also is recognizing those who are putting themselves at risk simply with the at-risk categories,” said Governor Hutchinson.

Now those who don’t fall into that category the state will divert roughly $50 million from Cares Act money to provide those bonuses. It will include non-direct workers such as custodial staff.

Healthcare workers are relieved to finally get that boost.

“When I hear these numbers and I hear about these cases, these aren’t statistics, so this is a big deal for healthcare workers. Thank you to the Governor for taking this upon himself to support our healthcare workers, we really appreciate it,” said Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe.

The Governor also pointed out that the curve appears to be flattening in the state and discussions will now commence on how the state will open back up.

“That is going to be a gradual process that will have to be driven by the data and will have to do if we start to see an increase in cases we may have to reverse some of the gradual process,” said Dr. Nate Smith.

Arkansas has also been talking with neighboring states similar to what West Coast states have done to discuss how to open things back up as a region.

“We shared ideas, everybody’s in a different position. We looked at ways and we have directed our Chiefs of Staff to continue those conversations. We learned from each other, but also we see if there’s ways that we could act in concert together,” said Governor Hutchinson.

To help with that planning the Department of Health has broadened the criteria for testing to include anyone who is symptomatic. Before you had to fall into one of those high-risk categories or at the recommendation of a doctor.