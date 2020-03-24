GOVERNOR: All salons must shut down until further notice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced all barbershops, beauty salons, nail salons, massage therapists and tattoo parlors need to shut down until further notice.



Many shops in the area are concerned about what this means for the future or their business.​

​”We put a note on the door saying closed this week until further notice,” said Kim Carter, Carter Miller Hillcrest Salon, “We take this very seriously, this is obviously not something that’s just going to pass over.”​

​Kim Carter, Co-owner of Carter Miller Hillcrest Hair Salon said she anticipated this shutdown. ​

​In fact, her salon closed this weekend.​

​”We just felt like we weren’t doing our social responsibility by helping to prevent the spread of it so we decided Saturday to close shop,” said Carter. ​

​Carter said all the salon employees made the decision together but it didn’t make it any easier.​

​”We are deeply impacted by this. We are a trade which is great to have a trade because we can kind of do it anywhere however at this point we cant. There isn’t a way to cut someone’s hair and be six feet away from them,” said Carter.​

​Looking ahead, Governor Hutchinson said it may be several weeks before we hit the COVID-19 peak, which could hurt a lot of businesses and people.​

​”In the nicest way possible it makes me want to vomit because in 6 to 8 weeks I mean that’s where you could lose a home,” said Carter.​

​While salons cannot offer curbside services, you can still buy hair products on Facebook.​

​Carter Miller Hillcrest is offering to drop products off at your door while they are closed.​

​To see their products, click here.​