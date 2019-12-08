Government proposes increased fee for citizenship applications

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A proposed citizenship fee increase could affect Northwest Arkansas’ immigrant community.

It currently costs about $640 to apply for citizenship. A proposed increase would push that to more than $1,000, said Aaron Cash, an immigration attorney in Rogers.

Cash said lawsuits are typically filed with this administration’s immigration moves, but since the government sets the fees, it’s unlikely a reasonable suit could be filed. He said he worries about the ramifications of this fee increase should it be implemented.

“A jump that large is not something that we have seen,” Cash said. “So, I think it’s gonna affect people’s ability to become citizens. Of course, if they’re not citizens, they can’t vote.”

Cash said there’ll be a period of conversation before it’s decided what happens with this. That could take months.