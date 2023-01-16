LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will host a breakfast event Monday morning.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast will be held at the Governor’s Mansion at 8 a.m. During part of event, officials will honor FOX16 News anchors Donna Terrell and Kevin Kelly.

Event planners are asking attendees to park on the street and enter through the west gate on Spring Street. Event goers will need to press the button on the intercom and give their name to gain entrance.

A livestream of the event will be available in the player above.