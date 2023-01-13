LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police.

Col. Mike Hagar was officially sworn in as the Secretary of Public Safety and Director of Arkansas State Police at ASP headquarters in Little Rock Friday afternoon.

The long-time member of Natural State law enforcement said it was an honor and promised to lead a department that’s aggressive, transparent, and more connected with the public.

He added the mission of ASP is “too important to fail.”

“I can’t wait to introduce the state of Arkansas to your State Police,” Hagar said. “This agency means so much to me and we’ve never done a very good job of selling ourselves and that’s a problem.”

In attendance was Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who Hagar said he’s known for more than 20 years. He acknowledged he was on her father’s security detail as governor and said he is excited for the natural state to “officially meet Sarah”.