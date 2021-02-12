Gov. Hutchinson meets with Pres. Biden in D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. — Governor Asa Hutchinson in Washington D.C. today speaking directly with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

They spoke about many things, but the main focus of their meeting was COVID.

Pandemic relief was the main topic of the meeting, and what he and other Governors in the country are seeing and needing in the next potential COVID relief package.

Governor Hutchinson said vaccine distribution was the main point of concern of the meeting. He said the supply just needs to be there for Arkansas as he feels the state has ironed out most of the kinks in distribution and done so equitably across the state.

One of the biggest things President Biden wants next is for schools to be opened back up, Governor Hutchinson relayed to the president that Arkansas schools have been up and running all school year and the state has moved into vaccinating teachers as part of those efforts to keep them open.

“We talked about K-12 schools and in Arkansas, we’ve been open all year long. That’s one of the major goals of the President and I applauded him for that but I assured him we’ve got about 70% of our public school teachers will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated and so we’re open, we’re operating, and I think that is a good model for the nation,” said Gov. Hutchinson.