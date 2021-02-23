Gov. Hutchinson heading to Pine Bluff to discuss water problems

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will be in Pine Bluff Tuesday to dive into the issues surrounding the city’s water supply.

Hutchinson will be speaking to city leaders at the Jefferson County courthouse in Pine Bluff at 11 a.m.

Pine Bluff is one of many communities around Arkansas plagued by water issues after a week of severe winter weather.

Thousands of people in Pine Bluff have been dealing with critically low water pressure since last week.

Monday night the company in charge said it isn’t any closer to a solution. During a meeting between city and county leaders and representatives from Liberty Utilities, the company said it believes there are water main breaks that it can’t locate.

