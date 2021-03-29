Gov. Hutchinson, Dept. of Veterans Affairs honors Vietnam veterans with wreath-laying ceremony

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs honored Vietnam veterans Monday morning with a wreath-laying ceremony.



The ceremony was in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is March 29.

The event was closed to the public but was live-streamed on the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs Facebook page.

In addition to the governor, former Marine Tommy May spoke at the event. May is the chairman of the Simmons First Foundation and the former chairman and chief executive officer of Simmons First National Corporation.



“Those of us who returned will always remember those soldiers that gave their lives in the cause of freedom,” May said. “We all remember that Vietnam was a very unpopular war, but our veterans were not asked to vote on whether to participate, we simply responded to the call.”

May also said Vietnam veterans suffered when they left and when they returned.