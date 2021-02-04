Gov. Hutchinson appoints 3 to Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced three appointments to the Arkansas State University (ASU) System Board of Trustees Thursday.

Paul Rowton, Robert Rudolph and Steve Eddington were named trustees.

Rowton, of Harrisburg, is the executive vice president of GES Inc., which is a corporation that owns and operates Edwards Food Giant and Edwards Cash Saver Supermarkets. Rowton is the former president of the ASU Alumni Association. His term will expire on January 14, 2028.

Rudolph, of Bryant, is the pastor at Calvary Church of God in Christ in Malvern. He is a Henderson State University (HSU) graduate and an active member of the alumni association. Rudolph’s term will expire on January 14, 2027.

Eddington, of Benton, is the vice president of public relations at Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation. He is the current HSU Alumni Board president and has served on the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors since 2004. Eddington’s term will expire on January 14, 2026.

“I’m delighted to announce these appointments to this expanded Board of Trustees,” said Hutchinson. “Paul Rowton, Robert Rudolph, and Steve Eddington have shown their dedication to their respective alma maters, and I am confident they will bring the same level of commitment and enthusiasm to this new role. This board will help to ensure all seven institutions under the ASU System will thrive for many years to come.”

On Monday, Hutchinson signed Act 18, which officially added HSU to the ASU system. The act also expands the board of trustees from five members to seven.