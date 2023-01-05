LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In a few days, Arkansas will make a historic move by inaugurating its first female governor.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the 47th governor of the Natural State. She has little time to reflect, though. She has spent many of the past years in the headlines and crosshairs of critics, and like in those years past, she is taking her new pressures in stride as she becomes her home state’s chief executive.

From her time as the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, to her time as the voice of the White House for former Pres. Donald Trump, to her time as a candidate for governor, Sanders has been an open book to supports and one pried open by critics, giving every Arkansan a glimpse.

“Unfortunately, I think they probably know more than they ever want, certainly more maybe than they bargained for,” she said of what state residents know about her.

While the book of her life has seen many highlights, Sanders is now on to perhaps her biggest chapter so far.

“You know, you kind of pinch yourself and say, are we really here getting this opportunity and have the chance that we do what I think to do transformational things for the state of Arkansas,” she said of the tasks ahead of her as governor.

During the transition between the current Gov. Asa Hutchinson led administration to her new one, some of Sanders’ cabinet appointments have raised eyebrows, including out-of-state men and women who are experienced in their fields but not in Arkansas.

“They know that we can bring about bold conservative reform here to the state, and they want to be part of it,” she said of her picks to lead state departments. “I think that’s an amazing thing. If people want to criticize me for that, fine. I think it is spectacular that we have such a top tier, high level of talent, both from in Arkansas and from around the country.”

One issue impacting many Arkansans on the state and local level is crime. For that she looks to lean on current Lt. Gov. and in coming Attorney General Tim Griffin.

“I think we’re going have a great partnership. Having a solid attorney general as a working partner, I think, is going to be a tremendous asset for us,” she said of the relationship. “We both have, I think, a big passion for making sure public safety is a huge priority. The out-of-control crime that we are seeing ravage a lot of the cities across the state is simply unacceptable.”

Sanders said the focuses of her attention in the field of education will be teacher pay, raising student scores and supporting parents of in school students and home schoolers.

“One of the biggest things that I think we have to focus on is empowering parents to make the best decision for their kids,” she explained. “And what that looks like is up to each family and whether that’s at home, school, private school, charter school, public school.”

With the appointment of former Entergy Arkansas CEO Hugh McDonald to lead the Arkansas Department of Commerce, Sanders said she is going to let go of the reins in efforts to grow the business presence in the state.

“I want our growth to be huge. I don’t want Arkansas growth to be limited or small in any capacity when it comes to the economy,” she told KARK 4 News.

Part of that plan to boost the state economy includes adjusting state income taxes.

“We’re no longer going to be able to compete with Texas and Tennessee and Florida if we don’t start to phase out that income tax and make sure that we are rewarding hard working Arkansans,” Sanders said of her tax plan.

In addition to the experience she is looking to bring into her state appointments, the governor-elect added she maintains a great relationship with the former president and will lean on a lifelong one with her dad.

“I most certainly use my dad as a resource. I would be crazy not to,” Sanders said. “I also not only use him for his expertise in governing, but he also makes a pretty spectacular free baby-sitter, too.”

With her inauguration set for January 10, Sanders explained that her life-long effort and two-year campaign were just the beginning of this phase of her political life.

“The excitement has been there, I feel like for the last two years it has been kind of a slow build and I really looking forward to activities on Tuesday,” she said, “and more importantly, getting to work on Wednesday.”