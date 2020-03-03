Gov. Asa Hutchinson declares March ‘School Breakfast Month’ in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared March to be ‘School Breakfast Month’ in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and Arkansas No Kid Hungry Campaign partnered with several programs to recognize the importance of school breakfast for kids, so they are focused and ready to learn as they start the day.

They also announced a Books and Breakfast challenge that will award prizes for winning school districts.

“Educators tell me that nutrition for our children at school makes a difference in their academic performance, classroom behavior, fewer trips to the school nurse and better attendance,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

They also recognized Alma, Benton and El Dorado for their success in increasing breakfast participation with the breakfast after the bell program.