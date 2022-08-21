GOULD, Ark. — A ceremony was held Saturday morning to honor a dedicated member of a Lincoln County community.

Family and friends joined the mayor to unveil a street sign honoring Gracie Lee Scott.

Scott passed away on May 28th of 2022 at the age of 95.

She is being honored for the many roles she served in the community, including as a cook at Gould Public Schools for 16 years and a leader in her church.

Gracie Lee’s daughter Janice Scott, who is a minister and actress in Atlanta, traveled to Gould for this weekend’s ceremony.