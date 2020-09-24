Gosnell Police Department activates Silver Alert for 77-year-old man

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — The Gosnell Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a man out of Gosnell.

Gerald Lloyd, 77 has been missing since 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Both of his arms are scarred up badly from working on boilers.

Lloyd was last known to be at 2210 North County Rd 535 near Cole Ridge Baptist Church.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue shirt, tennis shoes, and a camo hat.

He may be traveling in an tan 2001 Ford F150 pickup.

Anyone with information should call the Gosnell Police Department 870-532-8545.