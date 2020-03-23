Goodwill working to expand curbside and home pick-up service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Changes are happening for business everywhere, and for the Goodwill Industries of Arkansas, it’s no different as they quickly implement new rules on how to sever both their donors and customers better.

Goodwill will be expanding it’s home pick-up service to more areas with curbside pick-up.

Now they will have all items sanitized according to CDC guidelines. Kerri Nettles a spokesperson for the goodwill says all hard surface items will have a deep cleaning.



“Furniture or glassware is all being cleaned and disinfected with the beach base solution it’s important to do both. Any soft items, clothes stuffed animals that are being just stored right now until they are safe to handle. So we will wait a certain amount of time when health officials say that they will be safe to use.” says Kerri Nettles, Goodwill Public Relations Manager.





The stores are encouraging their On-site donors that are delivering goods to just pull up and pop the trunk; donation attendants will take it from there; with no need to ever get out of your vehicle.

