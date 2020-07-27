Goodwill urges donors not to donate military medals and materials

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is asking that donors do not donate military medals or other items like dog tags, draft papers and service ribbons.

Goodwill says that it happens often at donation centers around the state. They ask that out of respect for the service members’ sacrifices, to protect his/her personal information and to prevent cases of stolen valor, Goodwill Industries of Arkansas makes sure not sell these items.

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas also said that when possible, every effort is made to locate the service member or his/her family. Recently, they said they were able to return the Purple Heart of a World War II veteran killed in action to his niece who now lives in Nashville.

“You see these medals and ribbons and imagine the incredible stories behind them,” said Public Relations Manager Kerri Nettles. “We want to honor the men and women who lived those stories by keeping the items safe and cherished.”

Goodwill says that while many times, the donation is made by mistake, sometimes that is not the case. It is recommended, if you find military medals and other items, contact a local military nonprofit or your local VFW for assistance, as many of these items contain sensitive personal information